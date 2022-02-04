Ice Bears Fall 7-4 on the Road

Stepan Timofeyev of the Knoxville Ice Bears

Stepan Timofeyev had four points as the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Birmingham Bulls 7-4 at the Pelham Civic Complex Thursday night.

The Ice Bears (26-5-3) have dropped two of their last three games. The Bulls (9-21-4) scored five goals in the second period in picking up their fifth win in seven games.

The game was scoreless after the first 20 minutes thanks to the work of both goaltenders. Sammy Bernard denied Carson Rose on a one-timer from the right circle and stopped Mike Davis on a backhand from in front of the crease. Auston Lotz got a piece of a backdoor attempt by Dino Balsamo and made a pair of breakaway saves against Timofeyev and Sam Turner.

Jake Pappalardo and Colton Fletcher scored a minute apart for Birmingham to open up a 2-0 lead for the Bulls early in the second. Pappalardo scored off a rebound and Fletcher lifted a backhand over Bernard from the left hash.

Timofeyev cut the deficit in half for Knoxville when Jared Nash slipped him the puck in front to finish off a two-on-one at 5:10.

Davis scored on a power play to push Birmingham's lead back to two goals. Pappalardo muscled the puck through the right circle and fed a saucer pass into the slot for Davis on an easy tap-in.

Riley Robertson scored his first career goal at 16:34 off a one-timer at the left circle. Nash kept the puck in the zone on the right wall and found Robertson across the zone.

Rose scored from the high slot 22 seconds later to make it a two-goal game again. Bernard was pulled in favor of Evan Moyse after stopping 20-of-24 shots. Scott Donahue maneuvered around Joey Strada in the slot and flipped the puck past Moyse at 18:51 to make it 5-2.

Timofeyev notched his second of the night with 32 seconds left in the period with a one-timer from the high slot. Turner played the puck into the zone and Nash left it up high for Timofeyev to pull Knoxville within two before the second intermission.

Donahue scored his second 1:12 into the third by skating around Kyler Matthews and putting the puck past Moyse.

Joey Strada scored off a feed by Timofeyev from behind the net to the front of the crease at 9:20. Joseph Deveny scored an empty netter to cap off the scoring. Moyse finished with eight saves. Lotz made 45 stops for Birmingham.

Knoxville will return home to face Huntsville Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. Birmingham will visit the Havoc Saturday night.

