Big Nights from Slade and Brink Yet Mayhem Falter Late

February 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Coming off a proverbial "get-right" game, the Mayhem returned to Pensacola determined to right the wrongs of their last meeting, an unfortunate record-setting night. The Macon squad had seemed to figure things out in a home game that saw them win 4-2 last Saturday and were looking to build upon that momentum.

Nigel Slade would ambush the Ice Flyers early with a strike 41 seconds into the contest. The score would be set up with an excellent pass tight across the goal crease. After a tripping call went against Brendan Hussey, Pensacola's Marcus Russell would even the contest on the power play. On Macon's first power play opportunity, the Mayhem squad would answer with a power play goal of their own. Off a slick passing display from Nigel Slade and Devin Brink, Mikkel Joehnk would strike for his first North American professional goal. Macon would take a 2-1 lead back into the locker room.

Macon would continue to attack Ice Flyer's goaltender Cody Karpinski in the second. Devin Brink would lead a breakout opportunity for Macon before dropping the puck near the blue line. Scott Coash would clean it up with a slap-shotted one-timer to double the Mayhem's advantage. Karpinski's night would be over as Pensacola head coach Rod Aldoff would substitute Sean Kuhn in his place. Dylan Carabia would answer on the power play for Pensacola. Late in the second, Malik Johnson would slot home another to even the contest at 3 going into the third.

Unfortunately for Macon, they were unable to get much going in the third. Brandon Tucker of the Ice Flyers would strike to grab a 4-3 lead for the home side and that would prove to be the game-winner. Dylan Carabia would capitalize on an empty net to give Pensacola a 5-3 win.

Mayhem goaltender Michael Stiliadis was superb in the loss, stopping 37/41 shots on goal. Nigel Slade was a bright spot for the Mayhem with a goal and an assist. Devin Brink was also excellent for the Mayhem as he dished out 3 assists on the evening.

The Macon Mayhem will get another opportunity at the Pensacola Ice Flyers tomorrow night in Pensacola. With by far their best showing against them, the Mayhem will surely be looking to finish them off for the first time this season.

