Marksmen Activate Bryan Moore from IR

February 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the activation of forward Bryan Moore from the IR.

Moore, 29, played 35 games for the Marksmen across the last two seasons, and brings a wealth of professional hockey experience to the lineup. He was sidelined with injury on Opening Night 2024.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native has played professional hockey since 2015, and has logged a total of 166 (76G+90A) points in 191 ECHL games, as well as 9 (3G+6A) points in 55 AHL games.

Moore and the Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum Friday at 7PM for Olympics Night.

Single-game tickets to Olympics Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at Marksmenhockey.com.

