Knoxville Blanked in Home Loss to Ice Flyers

Jordan Henderson scored twice and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-0 Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears have been shutout in back-to-back home games. Pensacola has won two straight.

Henderson scored 1:19 into the game when Knoxville turned the puck over in its own zone and Ivan Bondarenko fed a cross-ice pass to an open Henderson in the left circle. Henderson lifted a quick shot over Zane Steeves to put Pensacola on the board early.

After back-to-back Knoxville penalties, Taylor Egan gave Pensacola a two-goal lead at the first intermission by capitalizing on the five-on-three with 16 seconds remaining. Egan received the puck in the high slot and beat Steeves down low.

Sean Gulka scored off a backdoor feed from Malik Johnson after a failed breakout by Knoxville. The Ice Flyers sustained possession in the zone and got rewarded when Henderson slipped a pass to Johnson in the left circle. Johnson's pass went through the slot to Gulka, who beat Steeves to the short side post for his fifth of the year.

Henderson notched his second of the night by lifting the puck through traffic from the blue line after Knoxville turned it over in its own zone just 43 seconds in the third to make it 4-0. Steeves finished with 22 saves. Stephen Mundinger made 21 stops for his third shutout of the year.

The two teams will face off again Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum.

