Taylor Stands Tall in 3-1 Loss at Peoria

Peoria, Il.: Even though the Thunderbolts were heavily outshot in their 4th road game in a week, Evansville kept it close in large part to the strong goaltending of Ty Taylor, who kept Evansville only down 3-1 at the final buzzer in Peoria on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, February 24th against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

The Rivermen grabbed the first lead of the night as Alec Hagaman scored 7:30 into the contest. Peoria extended the lead to 2-0 early in the second period as Jordan Ernst added another goal at 2:40. Peoria pressed hard in the first half of the second period following the goal, but could not extend the lead as Taylor made several significant saves to keep it at 2-0, before the Thunderbolts finally got a rush up ice and scored at 10:31 to make it a 2-1 game, with Bruno Kreisz scoring from Vadim Vasjonkin and Brendan Harrogate. Peoria added another goal early in the third period, as Ryan Nolan scored at 1:56. Towards the end of the game, the Thunderbolts did get some weekend momentum back going into tomorrow's rematch as Taylor denied Mitch McPherson on a penalty shot attempt with 17 seconds remaining in the game to keep it at 3-1.

Kreisz scored Evansville's lone goal, while Taylor made 32 saves on 35 shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Saturday, February 24th at Ford Center.

