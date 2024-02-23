Dawgs Come up Short at Huntsville in 6-3 Loss

February 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (23-12-7) took too long to work their way into the game on Friday night, falling to the Huntsville Havoc (21-15-6) in a 6-3 loss at the Von Braun Center. Brendan Pepe had two goals and an assist, while Dan Barry also scored for the Dawgs in his professional debut.

The Dawgs ripped off six of the game's first shots on net, and looked to be in control in the first five or so minutes. Huntsville immediately flipped the script, scoring twice in a span of 21 seconds. The opener came at 5:59, when Cole Reginato smashed home a rebound after Roanoke had blocked a long-range shot. The second goal at 6:20 was initially a shot by Matt Doran that Dylan Stewart cut off and stopped right in front of the Roanoke net, and he tapped it back against the grain to make it 2-0 for the Havoc. Roanoke would outshoot Huntsville 12-10 in the frame and earn a power play chance, but still trailed by two at the break.

The second period saw Huntsville split open Roanoke's defense on two breakout chances. A 2-on-1 odd-man rush with Benito Posa and Kyle Clarke allowed Posa to center the puck to a wide-open Clarke, making it a 3-0 game at 6:11. At 12:12, Stewart would find Buster Larsson leaking out to the Roanoke blue line for another open breakaway, and Larsson potted the puck to make it 4-0. That ended Tyler Roy's night in net for the Dawgs, as Austyn Roudebush would relieve him. Roanoke still trailed 4-0 heading to the final frame

Roanoke didn't go quietly, as an early power play chance led to Pepe's first goal on a rebound at 2:37. Exactly one minute later, a great find by Pepe to Barry would set up a heavy slap shot by the rookie defenseman that found its way into the Havoc net to make it a 4-2 game at the 3:37 mark. A great individual goal by Phil Elgstam would push Huntsville back in front by three at 10:38, but another Pepe rebound goal just 34 seconds later kept the Dawgs within striking distance. Roanoke would pull Roudebush for the extra attacker late on, but Posa's empty-net goal at 16:30 would put the game on ice for the Havoc.

Roy stopped 14-of-18 shots for Roanoke, while Roudebush turned away 19-of-20 in relief of Roy. Huntsville's Brian Wilson saved 28-of-31 shots faced in net. Roanoke went 1-for-2 on the power play, while Huntsville went 0-for-2 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road on Saturday night, February 24, to take on the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drop is slated for 8:00 P.M. EST at the Von Braun Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Ticket packages, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.