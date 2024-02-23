Dawgs Sign Daniel Barry, Place Stanko on IR

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Daniel Barry to a standard player contract. Additionally, Roanoke has placed forward Brenden Stanko on the 14-day injured reserve, retroactive to February 20.

Barry joins the Dawgs from Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII), where he played for two seasons after transferring from Nichols College (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot-five defenseman had 10 goals, 11 assists, and 58 penalty minutes in 44 games over his past two years for Manhattanville, and he suited up alongside fellow Dawg Tyler Roy last season. In two seasons at Nichols, the St. Peters, Missouri native tallied one goal, four assists, and 14 penalty minutes in 27 games played. Before his college career, the 24-year-old blue-liner had suited up for two different junior teams in the EHL - the Boston Jr. Rangers and the Vermont Lumberjacks. In 140 combined games in the EHL, Barry totaled 25 goals, 49 assists, and 145 penalty minutes. He will wear number 18 for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Stanko is in his first full season of professional hockey, signing with the Dawgs back on November 28 after returning to the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears at the start of this season. In 29 games for Roanoke this season, Stanko has recorded nine goals, 15 assists, and a plus-five rating. Playing under former Dawg and current Binghamton head coach Brant Sherwood, the six-foot-one forward won the FPHL's Rookie of the Month award to start this season by putting up 12 goals, 15 assists, and a plus-19 plus/minus rating in just 14 games before heading to Roanoke. Prior to joining the Black Bears, the Howell, Michigan native played five seasons at Adrian College (ACHA), helping the Bulldogs win the 2020-21 ACHA Division One National Championship. In 142 college games, Stanko notched 81 goals and 114 assists.

