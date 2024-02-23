Macon Claw Out A Point In Shootout

February 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem welcomed in the top-ranked Birmingham Bulls and were looking to come roaring back to life after two consecutive wins. The game would carry a few milestone markers for Mayhem players. For David Nippard, it would be his 200th career game across the FPHL, SPHL, and ECHL. For Billy Jerry, the game would be his 100th across the SPHL and ECHL.

Macon's offense would find their legs early after building momentum on a powerplay. Derek Contessa from a prone position behind the goal line would muscle the puck into the high slot for Morrissette; Bailey Morrissette would power it by Hayden Stewart to grab a quick Mayhem lead. Birmingham would ratchet up their intensity, however. Glover would center the puck from the trapezoid to Nikita Kozyrev, who would roof it to extend his lead in rookie scoring and tie the game for Birmingham. Macon's penalty kill unit would shine in the period killing off two penalties as Brody Claeys stopped 15/16 shots to maintain the score at one apiece.

Macon would start the second period by virtue of a too-many-men penalty. Macon would kill that one off and then look to build the offense through two powerplays of their own. After being unable to convert on those man-advantages, the Mayhem would be forced to play back on their heels a bit by a relentless Bulls forecheck. Birmingham would grab the lead after CJ Walker, in his professional debut, deflected a point shot from Ryan Romeo that would draw the ire of the Mayhem's bench. Claeys would be clean except for that lone blemish to keep Macon within striking distance, down 2-1 at the break.

Macon's powerplay would find their groove in the third. Alex Laplante would pick out Billy Jerry with a cross-ice pass; Jerry would snipe it over Stewart stick-side to even the contest. Not to be outdone, Birmingham would quickly regain their advantage after Carson Rose converted his own rebound. Macon's powerplay would once again answer back. Dan Winslow would send the puck in from the blue line as Nippard slotted it over to Derek Mecrones to score on the back door. Brody Claeys and Hayden Stewart would trade saves back and forth to send the game into overtime. Claeys and the Mayhem would survive a penalty kill in overtime as Claeys made save after save to keep the game alive. The game would be destined to end in the shootout. Brett Mecrones would convert for Macon, but Birmingham would get two through for the win.

The Macon Mayhem will once again square off against the Birmingham Bulls at 6:30 p.m. on Pucks and Paws Night. You and your furry friend can come root on the Mayhem together! For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

