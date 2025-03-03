Marksmen Acquire Cahill from Ice Flyers

March 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired veteran forward and two-time SPHL Champion Cayden Cahill from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for Future Considerations ahead of the trade deadline Monday.

Cayhill, 28, spent 44 games with the Ice Flyers and recorded 23 points (14g+9a) after beginning the season with the Peoria Rivermen, where he had an assist in one game.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Cahill won a Robertson Cup Championship in 2016 with the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs, and attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls before beginning his professional career.

The winger put up an impressive 95 points (44g+51a) in 120 collegiate games and joined Peoria's eventual President's Cup-winning roster in Spring of 2022 after being named to the 2021-22 WIAC All-Conference Team. He was a consistent piece of Peoria's 2024 Championship build last season, and in total, Cahill has registered 105 points (43g+62a) in 152 regular season SPHL games.

In subsequent roster moves, Fayetteville has waived forwards Brandon McNamara, Mike Mercurio and Alex Ambrosio.

The Marksmen are idle until Wednesday, March 12 when they will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a sold out School Day Game at the Crown Coliseum. Single-game tickets to all remaining 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

