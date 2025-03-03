Mayhem Trade Aromatario to Pensacola

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have traded defenseman Nicholas Aromatario to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

Aromatario, 25, from Woodbridge, Ontario, was acquired by the Mayhem in October in a trade from the Peoria Rivermen, and played in 41 games for the Mayhem this season. In his time with the Mayhem, he scored 13 points (2 g, 11 a).

The Mayhem are in Knoxville on Saturday to take on the Ice Bears before they return home for Pirates & Princesses Night on Friday, March 14, at 7:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

