2025-2026 Half Season Tickets on Sale Now

March 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Half season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale as of Monday, March 3. Half season tickets for the upcoming season include 15 regular season games. Purchasers have the choice between picking 15 games or 15 undated vouchers good for any 2025-2026 regular season game. The renewal and purchase process occurs exclusively through the Dawgs front office. We are happy to help both new and returning season ticket holders during office hours or any home game at our Guest Services counter located by Gate 8.

Helpful Information:

We are offering fans the option to begin the renewal process online through this form.

We currently have a waitlist for ice deck/ice level seating, Club 611 passes and parking passes. You are guaranteed the same parking pass for 2025-2026 that you had in 2024-2025. Half season parking passes are now referred to as "Parking Pass C."

Half season ticket holders now have two options: (1) Printed Tickets or (2) Digital Tickets. This option also applies to those accounts that opt for undated vouchers over tickets as voucher may be redeemed online using a serial number.

Payment:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You may opt to pay in full or set up monthly payments. There is no additional cost for monthly automatic payments.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Overview of Important Dates:

May 23 - Deposit must be received to save your seats, parking passes, and Club 611 passes

June 2 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public, Quarter Season Packages Go On Sale (8 Games)

October 15 - All balances must be paid in full

A complete list of dates can be found the last page of the Season Ticket Guidebook

Important Links:

Half Season Ticket Page (Prices)

Half Season Ticket Order Form (Printer Friendly)

Half Season Digital Renewal Form

Season Ticket Guidebook (Deadlines on Page 10)

Never Had Season Tickets Before? Follow These Steps:

Review our pricing chart and think about a few sections you'd be interested in

Contact one of our Ticketing Representatives from the list below with your seat requests (We love to do arena tours, just ask!)

Our team will share the current seat availability with you and give you a total price. At this time, our staff will give you the option between 15 specific games or 15 undated vouchers (good for any 25-26 regular season game)

You will be asked to put down a $100 non-refundable deposit to secure your seats

You can then decide between paying in full or setting up a payment plan; your account must be paid in full by October 15

If you opted to pick 14 specific games, you must return your selections by September 11. We provide a specific form to do so.

You'll receive communication in September on how to pick up your season ticket packet before Opening Night of the 2024-2025 season.

Ticketing Representatives:

Andrew King, Ticket Sales Manager, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace, Account Executive, Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Hans Roshkosh, Account Executive, Hans@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Warren Payne, Account Executive, Warren@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6823

*Subject to Change*

