Bulls Stay Hot with Commanding Win over Huntsville

March 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls delivered a statement win on Friday, February 28, taking down the SPHL's top-ranked Huntsville Havoc with an impressive 6-2 performance at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Birmingham struck first and set the tone early, successfully killing off a Huntsville power play in the opening period. The Bulls took complete control in the second, lighting the lamp five times before the Havoc finally broke through. Despite being outshot 38-37, Birmingham's defense and goaltending shut the door in the third, keeping Huntsville off the scoreboard and sealing a decisive win.

With this dominant victory, the Bulls proved they're a force to be reckoned with as they continue their push toward the play offs.

