Hard-Fought Overtime Loss

March 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







After a dominant win on Friday night, the Birmingham Bulls fought until the final buzzer but came up just short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, March 1.

Defense took center stage in the first period as both teams remained scoreless. Huntsville broke the deadlock in the second, capitalizing on a power play to take a 1-0 lead. The Bulls kept pushing and finally broke through in the third when Jared Christy found the back of the net, tying the game and forcing overtime.

Despite their resilience, Birmingham was unable to complete the comeback, as Huntsville netted the game-winner in the extra frame. The Bulls' defense and goaltending held strong against 41 shots on the night, keeping the team in the fight until the very end.

Birmingham will look to bounce back in their next matchup as they continue their push toward the postseason.

