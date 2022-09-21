Mariners Represented at Boston Bruins Camp

PORTLAND, ME - The Boston Bruins announced their 2022 Training Camp Roster on Tuesday, featuring seven Maine Mariners connections. Four forwards, one defenseman, and two goaltenders on the roster have all seen action with the Mariners in their careers, as Maine enters its second season as the Bruins ECHL affiliate.

Listed in the forward group are Justin Brazeau, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and J.D. Greenway. Brazeau began the 2021-22 season in Maine and was named the Mariners representative to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. After recording 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 18 games with Maine, he was recalled to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on December 9th, where he would spend the remainder of the season.

Tralmaks and Voyer played sparingly with the Mariners, but each had a major impact. Tralmaks, a University of Maine alumnus, registered a memorable hat trick on opening night against Worcester on October 22nd, while Voyer repeated the feat on November 24th in his only game with the Mariners. Tralmaks also played in that game and registered four more points - totaling seven points in two games with Maine. Both players spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with Providence.

Greenway, another UMaine alumnus, split the 2021-22 season between Maine and Providence, and played 26 games for the Mariners, plus two playoff contests. He was used as a defenseman and registered five assists. Late in the season, Providence began to utilize Greenway as a forward, a position he played in the recent Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, alongside Keltie Jeri-Leon. The Bruins have listed Greenway as a forward on their Training Camp roster.

Defenseman Victor Berglund and goaltenders Francois Brassard and Kyle Keyser are also on the roster. Berglund, who was a 2017 draft pick of the Bruins, saw three games with the Mariners last November. He scored one goal and added three assists before being called back up to Providence and finishing the season there. Brassard played with the Mariners in 2018-19 and 2019-20, primarily serving as the backup netminder. Between those two seasons, he appeared in 20 games with a record of 7-10-1. Last season, he had a spectacular year with the Jacksonville Icemen, posting a 2.19 GAA and a .911 SV%, winning the ECHL's Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award. He also saw three games in the AHL with Hartford. Brassard signed a contract with Providence this summer. Kyle Keyser had a very brief stint in Maine last season, playing in one game on January 21st against Orlando.

