Solar Bears Ink Carson Denomie
September 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Carson Denomie on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
The Solar Bears acquired the rights to Denomie (DEH-noh-mee), 22, from the Tulsa Oilers on June 13 to complete a future considerations transaction owed to Orlando. Denomie registered 37 points (13g-24a) in 63 regular season games for Tulsa in his first season of professional hockey and appeared in four playoff contests. His four game-winning goals tied for the team lead and his seven power-play assists were also tied for tops among Oilers rookies.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan played in the Western Hockey League for Kamloops, Moose Jaw and Regina, tallying 109 points (49g-60a) in 222 games.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Brian Bowen
Carson Denomie
Ross Olsson
Dante Sheriff
Andrew Sturtz
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Michael Brodzinski
Chris Harpur
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
