Solar Bears Ink Carson Denomie

September 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Carson Denomie on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

The Solar Bears acquired the rights to Denomie (DEH-noh-mee), 22, from the Tulsa Oilers on June 13 to complete a future considerations transaction owed to Orlando. Denomie registered 37 points (13g-24a) in 63 regular season games for Tulsa in his first season of professional hockey and appeared in four playoff contests. His four game-winning goals tied for the team lead and his seven power-play assists were also tied for tops among Oilers rookies.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan played in the Western Hockey League for Kamloops, Moose Jaw and Regina, tallying 109 points (49g-60a) in 222 games.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Brian Bowen

Carson Denomie

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Andrew Sturtz

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski

Chris Harpur

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.