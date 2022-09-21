Falmouth Native Alden Weller Signs with Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - A local product is joining the Maine Mariners blue line for the 2022-23 season. On Wednesday, the Mariners announced the signing of defenseman Alden Weller, a Falmouth native.

Weller, 26, was a rookie last season, playing 52 games for the Rapid City Rush. He scored two goals, chipped in seven assists, and had 22 penalty minutes.

Not only was he born in Maine, Weller also played his college hockey in the state, with the University of New England. Weller captained the 2020-21 team in his senior season and played a total of 79 games for the Nor'easters in his four-year collegiate career. He finished with a total of three goals and 18 assists.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Mariners organization and play in front of my hometown," said Weller. "With such a passionate fan base, I can't wait to get the season started."

Prior to college, Weller played for Falmouth High School and the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Massachusetts, as well as the Valley Jr. Warriors of the Eastern Hockey League and the USPHL Premier's Springfield Jr. Pics.

To date, the only two Maine-born players to suit up for the Mariners are the Hart brothers: Forwards Ted and Brian, of Cumberland. Forwards Trevor Fleurent, of Biddeford and Ben Freeman, of Falmouth, both signed with the Mariners in past seasons, but neither played in a regular season game. Goaltender Jon Gillies, who played one game for the Mariners last season, grew up in South Portland, but was born in New Hampshire.

