Duo Returns for Rookie Campaigns in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Carter Turnbull and defenseman Matt Anderson for the 2022-23 season.

"Carter is a hard-working, two-way center," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "Carter's abilities go well beyond the stat sheet. He is the one initiating plays on either side of the ice. He does a lot of excellent things that aren't seen by the normal eye."

Turnbull, 24, gets set to embark on his rookie campaign after signing an amateur tryout contract with the Stingrays at the end of last season. In the final 11 games of the 2021-22 season, the centerman scored two goals and added three assists for five points including an overtime game-winning goal against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on March 30th for his first professional point.

"A big reason for our success at the end of last season was the immediate and total acceptance into the Stingrays family from the existing players and fans," said Turnbull. "Everyone was so welcoming and that made it easy to bond and form relationships quickly. The coaching staff and organization really care about their players."

The Nanaimo, BC native joins the Stingrays following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Connecticut where the centerman recorded 59 points on 34 goals and 25 assists in 122 games. Turnbull reunites with former Husky teammates Jonny Evans and Kevin O'Neil, all of whom signed in South Carolina at the conclusion of their senior seasons last spring. He served as an alternate captain his junior year before being named the team captain last season.

"Having Kevin and Jonny with me during our transition from college to pro made it a lot easier. Jonny and I have been playing together for eight years now. I am extremely grateful for those two."

Anderson, the 23-year-old defenseman who hails from Shakopee, MN, initially signed with the Stingrays on April 5th and completed the 2021-22 campaign with one goal and one assist for two points in five games. Anderson's first goal on April 9th kickstarted the Stingrays in a 6-3 victory over the rival Florida Everblades.

"Matt is an incredible skater," said Kotyk. "He can close the gap on guys and stop a rush in its tracks. Matt has the ability to skate himself out of trouble, and he makes a solid first pass out of the defensive zone."

The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner enters his rookie season following a five-year career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he scored three goals and added 25 assists for 28 points in 181 collegiate games. Anderson was part of back-to-back NCAA Championship teams while with the Bulldogs during his freshman and sophomore years.

"The coaching staff in South Carolina is phenomenal," said Anderson. "They know each of our games inside and out, and how they can make sure to get the most out of all of us."

The Stingrays open the home portion of their 2022-23 campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

