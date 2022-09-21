Oilers Announce Single-Game Ticket Sales

September 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the sale of single-game tickets for the 2022-23 regular season.

Single-game Tulsa Oilers tickets are almost on sale! Fans can head to https://tulsaoilers.com/single-game-tickets/ to purchase tickets for specific games, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. CT.

The Oilers will host their first preseason game at the Oilers Ice Center in the ECHL era on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the preseason game via the following link https://www.fevo.com/edp/Tulsa-Oilers-Pre-Season-Game-kzGqSBUs?referrer_hash=XxL8GLxa

Tulsa kicks off the regular season against the Allen Americans on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

The Oilers will host a Black Friday game on Dec. 23, and the team hosts its first game on Valentine's Day in three seasons on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder.

-

Oilers' Season, Flex, Group and Single Game tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.