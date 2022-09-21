Cyclones Sign Matt Berry Away from Rival Walleye

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed forward Matt Berry ahead of the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Berry, 30, joins Cincinnati after a monstrous year with the Toledo Walleye, where he scored 24 goals and totaled 61 points through just 44 games. Additionally, Berry spent 19 games up at the AHL level with Grand Rapids, collecting six points. The Canton, Michigan native was part of a Walleye team that made it all the way to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they fell to one of his former teams, the Florida Everblades, in a five game series.

Berry becomes the fourth and final veteran to sign with the Cyclones (a player who has played 260 or more professional games), joining Justin Vaive, Louie Caporusso, and Dajon Mingo. Each ECHL team is allowed a maximum of four veteran players on their roster (excluding goaltenders).

"It was a tough decision to leave Toledo and join the rival in the division here in Cincinnati, but sometimes that's what you gotta do," said Berry. "We played them (the Cyclones) tough through seven games in the playoffs. I thought back to that series and how well Cincy played and how well they were coached by Payner (Jason Payne), so when I knew I wasn't going back to Toledo I thought the Cyclones would be a great fit. I'm ready to help this team make a championship run."

"We're pretty fortunate to be able to sign Matt Berry," said Payne. "He's going to be a presence for us on the ice with his scoring touch and off the ice with his experience and leadership. When we played Toledo last year, you knew we had to watch out for guys like Berry. He was one of their most dangerous players and now we get to have him as a weapon on our team. I'm excited to work with Matt and and add him to our group."

Matt Berry

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 30 (8/18/1992)

Born: Canton, Michigan

HT: 5'10" | WT: 176 lbs

Shoots: Right

- ECHL career: 215GP: 91G - 135A - 226PTS

- Pro totals (ECHL/AHL): 296GP: 100G - 154A - 254PTS

- Tied career-high in goals (24) last season, matching his totals from 2016-17 with Florida. Posted an additional 14 points in 21 Kelly Cup Playoff games with Toledo. Part of Walleye team that won 2021-22 Brabham Cup; his second Brabham Cup to go along with Florida's in 2017-18.

- Scored five goals and five assists across regular season and playoffs versus Cincinnati last season. Earned a 19-game call-up to Grand Rapids in the AHL last year; his second longest tenure in a single season with an AHL team (longest was San Diego for 42 games in 2018-19).

- Played only one game in the previous two seasons before last year. Did not play during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign and skated in just one outing with Kalamazoo during 2019-20 season.

- Has played parts of seven professional seasons, splitting time with seven teams at the AHL/ECHL levels. Made his pro debut on March 28, 2015 for AHL-Norfolk against Albany. Made ECHL debut the following season with Utah.

- Four year tenure at Michigan State University from 2011-2015. Registered an even 48 goals and 48 assists for 96 points across 130 games with the Spartans. Named to the NCAA B1G 10 Honorable Mention All-Star Team his senior season.

