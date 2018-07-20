Mariners Name Official Travel Partner

July 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have an official travel partner as they hit the road during their inaugural season. On Friday they announced that Northeast Charter & Tour Co. will serve as the team bus transportation service for the 2018-19 season.

"Choosing a bus company is a crucial decision when planning out the road portion of our season," said Mariners head coach Riley Armstrong. "It's important to us to have a reliable service to get us from destination to destination in a safe and timely manner, especially with a very busy schedule. We're excited to have Northeast Charter as a partner."

Based in Lewiston, ME, Northeast Charter & Tour Co. has served the region since 1999, offering trolleys, passenger vans, and limousines in addition to buses. They operate over 60 vehicles - including 29 charter buses and school bus services from multiple locations in Maine. Northeast Charter services the Portland Sea Dogs minor league baseball team and was the travel partner of the AHL's Portland Pirates.

"We're thrilled to have been chosen as the official transportation provider of the Mariners organization," said Northeast Charter president and owner Scott Riccio. "We take our role as part of this team very seriously and look forward to helping them this season. As the northeast's premier motorcoach operator we are excited to be partnering with a team of this caliber!"

The Mariners will play 36 regular season road games this season, including trips to Manchester, NH, Worcester, MA, Glens Falls, NY, and Reading, PA.

The Mariners, proud affiliate of the New York Rangers, will start play in the inaugural season October 13, 2018 as members of the ECHL. The ECHL is the premier AA hockey league in the United States. Season tickets for the Mariners inaugural season are on sale now by visiting www.marinersofmaine.com or call toll free 833-GO-MAINE.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.