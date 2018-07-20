Lehigh Valley Signs Hora, Huntebrinker and Krushelnyski to AHL Deals

Reading, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, AHL affiliate of the Reading Royals, announced Friday they have signed defenseman Frank Hora and forwards Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski to AHL contracts.

Need to know: Hora, Huntebrinker and Krushelnyski

- As a rookie last season, Hora topped the Royals in plus-minus (+23 rating).

- Huntebrinker was named to the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, led Royals rookies with 20 goals and was awarded 2017-18 Royals Rookie of the Year.

- Krushelnyski averaged more than a point per game (27 pts., 24 GP) for the Royals in 2017-18. He also scored a game-winning goal in the 5th overtime vs. Charlotte in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the longest game in AHL history.

The Royals have signed five players this offseason, F Jack Riley, F Adam Schmidt, D Adam Larkin, D Nick Neville, and D Charlie Vasaturo. Reading will announce their sixth player signing Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Hora stands 6-foot-2, weighs 209 pounds and skated in 62 games with the Royals last season (1g, 13a). The 22-year-old native of Cheektowaga, NY was Captain of the Kitchener Rangers in 2016-17. Over 73 professional games between the AHL and ECHL, Hora has registered one goal, 15 points and a plus-23 rating. The right-handed shot skated in one Kelly Cup Playoff game for the Royals last campaign after Reading received him on loan from Lehigh Valley Apr. 17.

Huntebrinker finished third on the Royals with 41 points last season (65 GP). The 5-foot-11, 195-lb., left-handed shot scored the only goal for Team North in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. He skated in four Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals and registered his first professional hat trick vs. Adirondack on Dec. 30. He is a Minnesota State graduate.

Krushelnyski is entering his fifth professional season. In his first season with the Flyers organization, he combined to tally 16 goals and 36 points in 61 games split between Reading and Lehigh Valley. Krushelnyski registered two goals and four points for the Phantoms in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

First Home Game Oct. 13

The Royals will open the 2018-19 regular season at Santander Arena on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. The home opener will feature a special Block Party and "Red Carpet" presentation for the team.

