Defensemen Flanagan and Owens Sign with Swamp Rabbits

July 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the organization has signed two defensemen for the upcoming season. Sean Flanagan re-joins the club for the second straight year after playing 70 games in Greenville. In addition, Trevor Owens has inked his first pro deal following a four-year career at Northeastern University. Flanagan, 26, played his entire rookie season with the Swamp Rabbits and was one of only three players to log 70 games during the year. His 27 points (3G, 24A) ranked second most on the roster among defenders while his 24 assists were fourth on the entire team. The Kindersley, Saskatchewan native had previously played four ECHL games for the Reading Royals after a four-year collegiate career.

"Sean was an offensive threat last season for this team and was a constant on a changing roster," said Coach Kerr. "Playing a full season in this league, he knows what to expect and how to be a pro. We're hoping to see him take another step in his development and continue to help us move the puck up the ice."

The 6-foot-1 skater finished his NCAA career at Minnesota State University with 54 points (13G, 41A) in 140 games. The Mavericks named Flanagan an alternate captain for his senior season where he tallied a career high 16 points (5G, 11A).

Owens, 24, comes to Greenville from the Hockey East Conference after playing 118 games for the Northeastern Huskies. Owens finished his career with 15 points (6G, 9A), a plus 14 rating and 94 PIMS. After wrapping up his senior season with his alma mater, he signed a try-out contract with the AHL's Laval Rocket and played six games at the end of the regular season. The Raleigh, North Carolina native notched an assist in his AHL debut and added another helper in his final game.

"Trevor brings the type of character we are looking for on this team," said Kerr. "He's a tenacious competitor who battles every day to get better. With his work ethic and his ability to be a solid defenseman will help solidify our back end."

Prior to enrolling at Northeastern, Owens captained the New Jersey Hitmen and posted 38 points (10G, 28A) in 78 games over two seasons. Additionally, he logged 70 USHL games between the Waterloo Blackhawks, Indiana Ice, and Chicago Steel from 2010 to 2012.

The two blue-liners join JC Brassard on the Swamp Rabbits defense. The defensemen, and forwards Alex Globke, Timmy Moore, Will Merchant, JT Henke and Johno May give Greenville eight players toward the 2018-19 roster.

