Nailers Re-Sign Danny Fick

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their seventh player signing of the 2018 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Danny Fick to an ECHL contract.

Fick, 26, becomes the first returning player to sign an ECHL contract with the Nailers for the upcoming season. Danny will be entering his fourth season with the team, having served as a steady and reliable defenseman from the time he arrived in Wheeling in 2015. In his first season, the blueliner accumulated seven points in 53 regular season games, then went on to be one of eight players to appear in all 26 playoff contests, as the Nailers reached the Kelly Cup Final. Over the course of the next two years, Fick played in all but five games, and in 2017-18, he set career highs in five categories, notching four goals, 19 assists, 23 points, and a +13 rating in 70 games. Danny has also suited up in two AHL games in his career - both with the San Antonio Rampage.

"Danny Fick is an incredibly mobile defenseman, who plays a really strong game," said Nailers Head Coach Mark Dennehy. "He is a smart player who is looking to take the next step, and thinks enough about Wheeling to want to return."

Prior to his time in the Friendly City, the Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota native spent one season in Norway, collecting one assist during the regular season, before ramping things up with five points in six relegation matches. Fick attended Harvard University for four years, compiling nine points, while shutting down top forwards from opposing clubs.

Danny Fick and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2018-19 season on October 13th, when they visit the Norfolk Admirals. Wheeling's first home game will take place on November 3rd against the Indy Fuel. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

