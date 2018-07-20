Stingrays Sign Forward Tim Harrison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Tim Harrison for the 2018-19 season. The Rays acquired Harrison's rights by completing a future considerations trade with Orlando last month after the forward spent his rookie professional season with the Adirondack Thunder in 2017-18, scoring 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 63 games.

Harrison was also part of the team's postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals, suiting up in 11 playoff games while registering four points on two goals and two assists to go along with a +5 rating.

The Duxbury, Mass. native, who was traded twice in one day on June 13, said it was an overwhelming experience but he's happy to end up with South Carolina, who already has plenty of connections to Massachusetts.

"Honestly it was a whirlwind," Harrison said. "Throughout the year in Adirondack, you see a lot of turnover so a lot of guys come in and a lot of guys leave. Coming from college, obviously that rarely ever happens. I knew it was always a possibility but fortunately, I spent a whole year in Adirondack and was comfortable there which was nice. To be honest, I had every intention of going back [to Adirondack] after the meetings we had but I understand that's the nature of the business.

"I got a call from Coach Tapper in Adirondack saying I had been traded to Orlando so I was starting to wrap my head around that for a few hours and then all of a sudden I got a call from Coach Warsofsky and it was like, 'how did this all turn out?'. He ended up explaining it to me and I'm really excited. I think it's going to be a good opportunity for me and with the team already having a bunch of guys from Massachusetts it seems like it's a pretty good fit."

A former sixth-round pick (157th overall) of the Calgary Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft, Harrison spent four seasons at Colgate University in the ECAC and compiled 54 points in 143 games on 26 goals and 28 assists. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound forward also played two seasons at the Dexter School before joining the Raiders, which is a rival of Stingrays' head coach Ryan Warsofsky's former prep school, Cushing Academy.

Already having a lot in common with his new coach, Harrison said he felt a mutual connection right off the bat with Warsofsky and they quickly got down to business.

"Coach seemed to be pretty interested and it made me feel like I could be part of the organization and feel comfortable with where I'm at so that felt really good," Harrison said. "Having a conversation with him just kind of settled the nerves and be like okay, this is where I want to be. They seem to want me there to fit right in and play my game to help them win some hockey games."

After finishing his collegiate career in the spring of 2017, Harrison joined Adirondack to make his pro debut and appeared in four games, notching two assists.

The 24-year-old is the ninth forward and 12th skater overall to sign with South Carolina for 2018-19. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

"I've done a little research and read an article about the long history of the Stingrays," Harrison said. "To read that was pretty cool and I've heard absolutely nothing but great things about the area as a very welcoming and enjoyable place. I'm looking forward to a successful year and getting going. I can't wait, I'm chomping at the bit here."

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, October 20.

