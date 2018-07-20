DiChiara Agrees to Terms on Contract with Royals

July 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Friday forward Frank DiChiara (pronounced: dih-CHAIR-ah) has agreed to sign with the Royals on an ECHL contract. In 62 games with Worcester last season, the 6-foot-2, 225-lb. native of Ronkonkoma, NY registered nine goals and 23 points. He is the sixth player to sign with the Royals for 2018-19. The previous five completed the regular season with Reading.

"Playing Reading so many times last season with Worcester, I really liked the way the Royals played and I think their style of hockey fits my game and would give me a good chance to progress to the next level," DiChiara said. "I've heard nothing but good things about the coaching staff, too. It was always a great atmosphere playing in Reading and I'm excited to play in front of a loud crowd and some amazing fans. I'm really looking forward to my second professional year."

"Frank had a solid rookie season and was an important part of Worcester's team last season," said Kirk MacDonald, Royals Head Coach and General Manager. "He does a lot of things well and will add size and depth to our lineup."

View 2018-19 Player Tracker

DiChiara's rookie campaign included success against Reading; he tallied two game-winning goals against the Royals last season. He managed his first multi-goal game (2g) on Apr. 1 against Adirondack.

The Yale graduate skated for the Bulldogs from 2013-17, knocking in 30 goals and 72 points over 127 games. He missed four games in four NCAA seasons. In his senior season, DiChiara was fourth on the squad with 10 goals and ranked third with 21 points.

Before his collegiate career, DiChiara won the 2013 Clark Cup with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) and scored the Cup-clinching goal in overtime.

First Home Game Oct. 13

The Royals will open the 2018-19 regular season at Santander Arena on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. The home opener will feature a special Block Party and "Red Carpet" presentation for the team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.