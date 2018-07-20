Swamp Rabbits Announce Phil Axtell as Assistant Coach

July 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced the club's new assistant coach during last night's Season Ticket Member Town Hall meeting. Phil Axtell, former Quad City Mallards head coach, has joined the Swamp Rabbits and will assist head coach Kevin Kerr in the hockey operations department.

Axtell, 31, was the bench boss for the Mallards for over 100 games after becoming the club's midseason replacement in the 2016-17 season. After being promoted to interim head coach, he guided the team into the post season with a 21-12-2 record in the team's final 35 games. Following the season, the 6-foot-6 coach was officially promoted to the role of head coach.

"I'm really thankful that Steve and Kevin have given me the opportunity to be here in Greenville. I'm going to make the most of this chance and do everything I can to bring a winning culture to this great organization," said Axtell. "Kevin and I have hit the ground running already and are bringing some exciting players to Greenville next season."

The New Windsor, Maryland native made the move to the Quad Cities in 2015 as a volunteer assistant coach. Previously, he spent three seasons as an assistant coach between the Wisconsin Whalers (NA3HL), Quad City Jr. Flames (NA3HL), and Midland University (ACHA).

"We're very excited to have Phil here in Greenville. Not only does he understand the game, but he understands the ECHL and what we are trying to do with this team," said Kerr. "Phil brings a lot to the table as an assistant coach and we'll work well together. Having a great relationship with your staff is definitely an important aspect to coaching a hockey team."

Before becoming a coach, Axtell played 10 games for the Mallards before a car accident cut his playing career short. He attended both Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University after completing his junior hockey career in 2006. While skating for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL, Axtell earned 48 points (28G, 20A) in 73 regular season games and also added nine points (6G, 3A) in 19 post season contests. In 2005 he helped his club hoist it's first and only Clark Cup Championship.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.