Mariners Hold Fan Vote for 2019-20 Throwback Jersey

PORTLAND, ME - As part of an initiative to give fans a say in various promotions for their second ECHL season, the Maine Mariners are holding a vote to determine the throwback jersey that the team will wear for one home game during the 2019-20 season. In an online poll, fans can choose between the home white jersey of the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils AHL-affiliated Mariners or that of the Boston Bruins iteration that used the same logo, but with the Bruins color scheme.

The AHL Maine Mariners were originally affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers when they came to Portland in 1977, and kept the orange and white color scheme even through an affiliation change to the New Jersey Devils in 1983. The Mariners won Calder Cups in each of their first two years of existence (1977-78, 78-79) and again in their first year under the Devils (1983-84). They remained Devils affiliates until 1987.

From 1987-92, the Boston Bruins had their AHL franchise in Portland, also called the Mariners. The team kept the "wheel" logo, but changed colors to reflect the Bruins' black and gold. Although the team finished with the best record in its division under the first year as Bruins affiliate, they never won a Calder Cup. The franchise moved to Providence after the 1991-92 season. A few famous Mariners players including Steve Tsujiara and Len Hachborn played for both Mariners AHL franchises.

On January 5th, 2019 at the Cross Insurance Arena, the Mariners sported the iconic orange throwback jerseys from the original Mariners AHL franchise in a game against the Brampton Beast. The jerseys were auctioned live following the game. "Throwback Night" also featured a vintage logo puck giveaway and appearances by Mariners alumni. Over 4,700 fans witnessed a 3-1 Mariners win.

Fans can vote through Monday, June 10th at 9:00 AM ET at MarinersOfMaine.com/throwback. The winning jersey selection will be revealed later in the summer.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey will begin in October. Full and half season ticket packages are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office located next to the Cross Insurance Arena at 94 Free Street. Registration for Beacon's Kids Club and the Mariners inaugural summer reading program, "Read with ME" are also underway. More information can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com.

