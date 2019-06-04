Wings Release Protected List

June 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL Affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced the teams protected list on Monday afternoon. Criteria for the protected list can be found below.

Forwards (13): Chad McDonald, Zach Saar, Kyle Blaney, Tanner Sorenson, Chris Collins, Luke Sandler, Dominic Zombo, Michael Neal, Zach Diamantoni, Jimmy Mullin, Justin Taylor, J.T. Stenglein, Ryan Penny

Defense (11): Matt Joyaux, Ben Wilson, Brandon Lubin, Tyler Ganly, Eric Kattelus, Kyle Bushee, Aleksandr Mikulovich, Chase Van Allen, Aaron Hyman, Aaron Irving, Sean O'Rourke

Goaltenders (1): Jake Hildebrand

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that: Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released. Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2019

Wings Release Protected List - Kalamazoo Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.