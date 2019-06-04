ECHL Transactions - June 4
June 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 4, 2019:
Toledo:
Add David Pope, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
