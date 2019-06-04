ECHL Transactions - June 4

June 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 4, 2019:

Toledo:

Add David Pope, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

