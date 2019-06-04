Solar Bears to Host Equipment Sale on Saturday, June 15

June 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will host an equipment sale on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex.

Among the items available for sale are sticks, skates, gloves, helmets, pants, goaltender equipment, team apparel and a limited selection of game-worn jerseys. All items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those attending the equipment sale should enter through the front entrance of the Sportsplex, which is located at the northwest side of the complex. Once inside, customers should form a single-file line outside of the Backcourt Conference Center, located near the check-in kiosks for the athletic club.

Purchases can be made with either cash or credit card. No checks will be accepted. All sales made at the Solar Bears' equipment sale are final.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2019-20 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2019-20 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2021 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 15% off their first order and a free Orlando Solar Bears poster!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.