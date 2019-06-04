Kalk Dealt to Maine to Complete Futures

June 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Corey Kalk has been dealt to the Maine Mariners to finish a future considerations trade from this past season.

The trade completes an earlier deal that sent Luke Stork to Wichita. Stork was then moved to the Atlanta Gladiators.

Kalk, 24, recently completed his rookie season. The Dartmouth College product was a nice late season addition for the Thunder as he collected 13 points (6g, 7a) in 14 games after coming over from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Teams must complete all future considerations trades by 3 p.m. EST on June 13th .

Mark your calendars, Thunder fans. The ECHL All-Star Classic is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday January 22nd. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL. Call the Thunder office today to reserve yours now!

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.