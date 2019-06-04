Mavericks Acquire Forward Zeb Knutson from Maine to Complete Futures Trade

June 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have acquired forward Zeb Knutson from the Maine Mariners as future considerations from the November 13, 2018 trade of forward Justin Breton.

The 25-year-old Sioux Falls, South Dakota native spent time with three ECHL teams last year. In split duty with Maine, Indy Fuel and Manchester Monarchs, Knutson totaled 14 points on eight goals and six assists in 49 games.

Knutson attended the Minnesota State University-Mankato, where he accumulated 88 career points on 38 goals and 50 assists in 127 games for the Mavericks. Knutson also played midget minor and major hockey locally, playing for the Russell Stover Stars U16 and U18 teams from 2009 to 2012.

"We feel Zeb has the potential to contribute at this level in this league," Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson said, "We are excited to have him here."

The Kansas City Mavericks will begin their 11th season of play this October at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.