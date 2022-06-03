Mariners Assign Reliever Erik Swanson to Everett

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Seattle Mariners have assigned reliever, Erik Swanson to the Everett AquaSox. Swanson was placed on the IL back on May 14th with right elbow inflammation.

Swanson came over to the Mariners organization back on November 19th, 2018 and has pitched parts of four seasons with the Mariners compiling a 4.93 ERA with 117 strikeouts and just 25 walks. Opposing batters have hit .235 against Swanson in his big league career.

Before being placed on the IL, Swanson had a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings. He had 21 strikeouts and walked just one batter.

Erik Swanson just retired the top of the Royals' lineup -- Nicky Lopez, Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi -- in order, exclusively on his splitter.

