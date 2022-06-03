Walk-Off Sac Fly Caps Comeback Win

VANCOUVER, BC - Put the ball in play and good things will happen. The Vancouver Canadians got to experience that firsthand Thursday night when P.K. Morris lifted a fly ball to centerfield that scored the game-winning run from third on a walk-off sacrifice fly to help the C's beat the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 2-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

After the Indians broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth with a run on a hit batter, a walk and an infield single, the Canadians came to the dish in the home half of the final frame trailing 1-0. Steward Berroa started things with a free pass then advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches before Addison Barger clubbed his team-best 12th double of the year off the right field wall to tie the game.

The inning only got more interesting from there. With Barger at third after yet another wild pitch by Anderson Bido (L, 0-3) and a strikeout, Zach Britton hit a pop up in between the mound and the plate that seemed destined to be the second out of the inning. Instead, the shortstop slipped on the peak of the mound and Bido - who had originally gotten out of the way to allow his defense to make the play - tried to make a last-second grab but couldn't haul it in.

That put men at the corners with one away for Morris. After the trail runner took second and consecutive strikes made it 0-2, the Tampa, FL native - hitless in his previous 17 at-bats and a two-time strikeout victim earlier in the night - hit it just deep enough to centerfield to plate Barger from third and hand the Canadians their fourth walk-off win of the year.

19 Blue Jays prospect Yosver Zulueta turned in his finest start of his Canadians career. The hard-throwing right-hander went five scoreless stanzas, allowed one hit - a one-out single in the fifth - with one walk and five strikeouts. Thomas Ruwe followed with two scoreless innings of relief and Jol Concepcion (W, 3-3) bounced back after giving up the run in the eighth by retiring the side in order in the ninth to set up Morris' heroics.

Britton's two hits paced the offense while Barger's ninth inning two-bagger extended his hitting streak to six games.

Vancouver returns to action on Friday afternoon in hopes of securing a series split. Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann makes his third career High-A start opposite Spokane's Will Ethridge. Coverage begins with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on MiLB.TV, the Sportsnet Radio Network and CanadiansBaseball.com.

