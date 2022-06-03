Come out Tonight for Family Feast

June 3, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Join us this evening for Family Feast Night thanks to our friends at Yoke's Fresh Market! Pick up $2 hot dogs, and $1 bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, and 12oz Coca-Cola products all game long!

Come early for Happy Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 and enjoy discounted Budweiser products at the Home Plate Beer Stand.

Tonight will also be the debut of the Columbia River Rooster Tails! The Dust Devils will be wearing alternate caps and uniforms in celebration of the Tri-Cities' long history of hydroplane racing.

In honor of the Rooster Tails debut, a special ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by 2021 Columbia Cup Champion, Corey Peabody!

Gates open at 5:30 with first pitch at 6:30.

Single-game tickets for this week's series and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

