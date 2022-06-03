Justin Lavey Named NWL Player of the Month
June 3, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for May in each of the 11 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system, which included Everett AquaSox Justin Lavey.
Lavey batted .347/.419/.507 and led the league in average (.347), hits (26), runs (19) and on-base percentage (.419). He was second in doubles (seven) and OPS (.926), was fourth in total bases (38) and sixth in slugging percentage (.507). Lavey, 24, was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.
