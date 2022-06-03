Hops Best Dust Devils in 11

Landon Marceaux gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-25) seven shutout innings, but the Hillsboro Hops (25-21) came back late for a 3-2 11-inning win Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

The right-hander from Destrehan, Louisiana gave up five hits, walked none and struck out four in his start. He also induced two double plays and did not allow a Hillsboro runner past second base.

Marceaux backstopped a 1st inning Dust Devils lead. With Kyle Kasser and Kyren Paris both in scoring position Gabe Matthews sent a grounder through the left side, plating both for a 2-0 advantage.

The lead held all the way to the top of the 9th but the Hops got to Tri-City's Emilker Guzman, scoring twice to tie the ballgame at 2-2.

The Dust Devils got the winning run into scoring position in both the 9th and 10th innings but failed to score.

With the automatic runner on base in the 11th, Hillsboro shortstop Ryan Bliss hit a broken-bat blooper to right field off Zac Kristofak (1-1) to bring Tim Tawa home from third. The Hops' Liu Fuenmayor (3-1) retired all six Tri-City batters he faced in the last two innings for the win.

The Dust Devils, playing for the first time ever as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, will look to end a six-game losing streak Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Righty Robinson Piña goes to the mound, coming off a historic performance last time out. Piña struck out 14 Eugene Emeralds in six innings of work, the most for a Northwest League pitcher in at least the last 17 years.

Southpaw Kenny Hernandez will counter for the Hops in game four of the six-game series.

Come on out to the ballpark for Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, with $2 hot dogs and $1 bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches and 12 oz. Coca-Cola products to enjoy.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Whether you're at Gesa Stadium or anywhere in the world, you can listen to the game, beginning at 6:15 p.m. with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show, at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Single-game tickets for the Hops series, part of a 13-game homestand, and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

