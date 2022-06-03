Funko Friday Is Back and Better Than Ever Tonight

June 3, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Friday, June 3 - 7:05 First Pitch

It's been a long week but finally Friday is here!

Tonight, Bryce Miller will try to add to his 3-0 record. The AquaSox are heating up having won 6 out of their last 10 games.

Earlier today Justin Lavey was named the Northwest League Player Of The Month for May. Lavey batted .347/.419/.507 and led the league in average (.347), hits (26), runs (19) and on-base percentage (.419). He was second in doubles (seven) and OPS (.926), was fourth in total bases (38) and sixth in slugging percentage (.507).

Tonight we are giving away a limited-edition sweatshirt to the first 2,500 fans thanks to our good friends at Funko. Limit one per person (not one per ticket).

Make sure you line up early as we have limited size options.

We'll see you all at 7:05. Gates open at 6:00. If you don't already have tickets click below to purchase in advance and avoid the ticket lines.

We are kicking off our annual COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic.

The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats. "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. To bid on the jersey's please scan the graphic to the right.

UPCOMING HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

Saturday, June 4th - 5:05 First Pitch

Due to the rainout on June 2, the game time has changed for Saturday. We will be playing a Double Header with the first game starting at 5:05. Both contests will be 7-inning contests.

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats.

Celebrate Pride Night at Funko Field in support of LGBTQIA+ persons and the fight for equality. We are committed to making sure that our communities are a place where all feel welcome and loved. Pride Night is an evening to recognize those efforts and have some fun, too.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by the Everett School District.

ï»¿Postgame Launch-a-Ball with great prizes (one fan will win $100!)

ï»¿Postgame Fireworks Spectacular presented by The Everett Clinic

Sunday, June 5 - 4:05 First Pitch

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys.

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases!

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44.00 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available on-line. It's an $85.00 value for only $44.00!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.