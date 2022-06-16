Mariners Announce Season-Ending Roster

PORTLAND, ME - June 16, 2022 - The Maine Mariners announced their season-ending roster for 2021-22 on Thursday, protecting the rights of 20 players. The season-ending roster is the second in the three-step process of protecting players' rights, the first being the initial protected list, and the final being qualifying offers. Players can begin re-signing starting today.

Here is the Mariners 2021-22 season-ending roster:

FORWARDS (12): Cameron Askew, Conner Bleackley, Tyler Hinam, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Nick Jermain, Pascal Laberge, Nick Master, Brendan Robbins, Mathew Santos, Patrick Shea, Reid Stefanson, Lewis Zerter-Gossage

DEFENSEMEN (7): Gabriel Chicoine, Connor Doherty, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Jason Horvath, Nate Kallen, Michael Kim, Zach Malatesta

GOALTENDERS (1): Michael Lackey

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2022-23 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions.

