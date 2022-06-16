Cedric Montminy and Mathieu Brodeur Will be Back with the Trois-Rivières Lions

The Lions de Trois-Rivières have reached an agreement on 2022-23 contract extension terms with the team's captain, Cedric Montminy, along with assistant captain Mathieu Brodeur. This represents terrific news for the Lions since both players were key to the organization's success during its inaugural campaign. General manager and vice-president of hockey operations Marc-André Bergeron said he is excited that these two Québécois veterans will be returning to the fold, as one of his goals is to maintain roster stability.

"We are happy that Cedric and Mathieu will once again don the Lions uniform. They were our leaders throughout the past season, both in terms of their performance on the ice as well as their presence in our locker room. They represent an excellent foundation that will enable us to construct a well-balanced team for the coming year," - Marc-André Bergeron.

Lions' forward Montminy had 19 goals and 19 assists in 61 games last season, in addition to registering two goals in the playoffs. An effective two-way player, the 27-year-old was a tremendous asset for head coach Éric Bélanger, both on the power play and penalty killing.

Lions' defenceman Brodeur was the only player in the 2021-22 season to appear in all of the team's 76 games. Mostly recognized for his skills in the defensive zone, the 6'6" giant immediately established himself as a pillar among the Trois-Rivières defence corps. The 31-year-old also managed to add his name to the scoresheet, with five goals and 14 assists during the regular season.

Cedric Montminy and Mathieu Brodeur are the first two players to confirm that they'll be returning for the 2022-23 season. For information on other future signings, please visit www.lions3r.com.

