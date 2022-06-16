Komets Announce First Six Signings of 2022-23 Season

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that defensemen Blake Siebenaler, DJ King, and rookie Clark Hiebert have signed contracts for the upcoming season. Forwards Jordan Martel, Shawn Boudrias, and Matt Alvaro have also come to terms for the 2022-23 season.

Siebenaler, 26, a Fort Wayne native, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2014 NHL entry draft and will enter his third season with the Komets. Last season, the right-hander skated 32 games with the Komets, registering 14 points. Siebenaler also played 24 games in the AHL last season with Henderson, Belleville, Ontario, and Charlotte.

Alvaro, 25, led all Komet rookies in goals scored (21), points (43), and tied Shawn Boudrias with 22 assists last season. Before joining the Komets, the Toronto, Ontario, native played two games with the Orlando Solar Bears, after completing four seasons with the University of Vermont.

Boudrias, (boo-dree-ah) 22, appeared in 57 games last season with the Komets. The sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2018 NHL entry draft netted 19 goals last season, coupled with 22 assists, for a total of 41 points.

"Today's signings represent the first building blocks of the 2022-23 Komet team," said Komet General Manager David Franke. "Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler, Matt Alvaro, and Shawn Boudrias all wanted to return and play key roles in '22-'23."

King, 21, played 18 games with the Komets last season before a season-ending injury suffered on December 31, 2021, in a game against Iowa. The 216-pound defender also skated two games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. King is the son of current Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King.

Hiebert (EE-bert), 20, attended training camp with the Chicago Wolves last season before competing in 48 games with Victoria of the BCHL. The 6'3 Oakville, Ontario, native was runner-up for Defenseman of the Year in the BCHL, netting eight goals and 48 assists.

Martel, 24, joined the Komets late last season, appearing in two regular-season games and registering three points (2g, 1a). Before signing with the club, the 6'1 forward skated two seasons with the University of Quebec Trois-Rivières, scoring 34 points in 38 games. Before turning pro, Martel also skated 253 games spanning four seasons in the QMJHL with Baie-Comeau Drakkar, where the speedy forward notched career stats of 98 goals and 106 assists.

"DJ King was impressive on defense before he broke his leg. He is healed and is back on the ice training," Franke said. "Jordan Martel showed he can play at this level and contribute offensively. Clark Hiebert is a solid two-way defenseman who had a great junior career in the BCHL."

The Komets will open up the season on October 21, at Indy, with the home opener on October 22, against Cincinnati.

