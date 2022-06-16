Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster

June 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their season-ending roster from the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads have listed the following players by position in alphabetical order:

Forward (11): Jack Becker, Ryan Dmowski, Colton Kehler, Willie Knierim, Shawn McBride, Will Merchant, Justin Misiak, Mason Mitchell, Jordan Timmons, Zach Walker, A.J. White

Defense (6): Darren Brady, Casey Johnson, Michael Prapavessis, Matt Stief, Cory Thomas, Jack Van Boekel

Goaltender (3): Matt Jurusik, Jake Kupsky, Peter Thome

More About Season-Ending Rosters & Qualifying Offers

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players and only those that signed an ECHL contract in 2021-22. Eight of the 20 players listed can be reserved by extending a qualifying offer by June 30, and only four of those with qualifying offers can be veterans (260 regular season professional games played, or 180 regular season games for goaltenders, at the start of the 2022-23 season).

Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer if a player signs a contract prior to June 30. All qualifying offers are open until July 16, at which time the offer is null and void, and the team can decide to sign that player to any contract or take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran players shall retain their rights for one playing season.

For veteran players or goaltenders with a valid qualifying offer, that team will retain their rights until July 16. After that date, if said player is not signed to a contract by a team, then that player will become a restricted free agent and can secure offers from other ECHL teams. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a different team, the rights owner has seven days following notification of offer from the player and different team to exercise their right to match the contract offer.

Any restricted free agent that has not signed an ECHL contract on or before August 1 shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The 2022-23 season schedule is here! Get a jump start on next season by locking in your partial or full season seats with a 2022-23 Season Ticket Plan! Contact the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 and ask about securing your seat ahead of the team's return this Fall! Follow the Steelheads throughout the summer months on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.