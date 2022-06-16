Mavericks Acquire Jake Jaremko and Jordan Sambrook
June 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Our futures trade with the Florida Everblades is complete!
In addition to defenseman Dalton Gally, we have acquired forward Jake Jaremko and defenseman Jordan Sambrook!
Jaremko recorded 50 points on 17 goals and 33 assists this season. Sambrook recorded 20 points on 2 goals and 18 assists.
In the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Jaremko recorded 9 points and Sambrook recorded 3 points. Jaremko and Sambrook helped lead the Everblades to a Kelly Cup Championship.
