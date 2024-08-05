Mariachis, Tamalewood Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Isotopes Logo Baseball & T-Shirt Giveaway Plus Post-Game Fireworks Show Highlights Upcom

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin a six-game homestand tomorrow against the Sacramento River Cats, affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, August 6 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, August 7 at 6:35 pm

Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, August 8 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, August 9 at 6:35 pm

Isotopes Logo Baseball giveaway, courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers (first 2,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, August 10 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Modelo Especial

Tamalewood Night - We're celebrating the robust film industry in New Mexico by rolling out the red carpet! Actors from the Netflix movie Rez Ball will throw out the first pitch.

Adult T-Shirt giveaway, courtesy of Netflix (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Specialty red and green chile tamales will be sold at Santa Fe Trail, Batter's Up and Pecos River Cafe

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Netflix (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, August 11 at 6:05 pm

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - Come celebrate all things Marvel and dress-up as your favorite Marvel Superhero and take pictures with various Cosplay groups on the concourse! The Isotopes will also be wearing specialty Marvel jerseys.

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond apparel sold in the Pro Shop

First Responders Night - Come support our First Responders as we honor them throughout the game.

All First Responders are eligible for promotional rate tickets. Click here for more information.

First responder vehicles will also be parked on the exterior concourse for fans to enjoy and take pictures

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

