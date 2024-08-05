OKC Takes 8-6 Win Over Chihuahuas

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club jumped out to a six-run lead then held off the El Paso Chihuahuas in an 8-6 win Sunday night at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City grabbed the first lead of the series finale in the first inning and led the rest of the way. Hunter Feduccia connected on a sacrifice fly in the first inning with the bases loaded for a quick 1-0 lead. A solo home run by Kody Hoese out to left-center field in the third inning gave OKC a 2-0 advantage. OKC then added three runs in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Alan Trejo out to left field, an RBI double by Brendon Davis and a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans for a 5-0 advantage. El Paso scored in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI triple by Mason McCoy before OKC added two runs in its next at-bat on an RBI single by Austin Gauthier and another on an El Paso throwing error for a 7-1 advantage. El Paso then scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut OKC's lead to two runs, including a two-run triple by José Azocar and RBI doubles by Matthew Batten and Kevin Plawecki. OKC brought in another run when Feduccia hit into a fielder's choice in the sixth inning before El Paso's Tirso Ornelas homered to cut OKC's lead again to two runs in the sixth inning. Both teams were held scoreless over the game's final three innings as OKC outhit El Paso, 11-7.

-Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing skid to win the series finale. It was OKC's second victory of the six-game series, which El Paso won, 4-2, as OKC has now lost or split seven straight six-game series, going 0-3-4.

-OKC's offense broke out with eight runs for the most runs scored by the team since a 10-1 win against Tacoma July 24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The eight runs were the most runs scored by OKC in a road game since a 10-6 win in Round Rock July 19Entering Sunday, OKC's offense had been held to three runs or less in three straight games and in four of the first five games of the series.

-Alan Trejo finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a home run, walk and scored two runs. His solo home run in the fourth inning was his second homer since joining OKC in early July as well as his second home run in his last eight games.

-Kody Hoese homered for the second time in four games and reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with three walks and scored two runs. His solo homer in the third inning was his 12th home run of the seasonHe has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-29 (.345) with five extra-base hits, six walks, six runs scored and four RBIHe has reached base in 13 straight games.

-Brendon Davis finished with a double, RBI and scored a run and has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with four extra-base hits and four RBI.

-Hunter Feduccia finished the game with a team-leading two RBI, but his career-best on-base streak came to an end at 30 games as he was held 0-for-4. The on-base streak was the longest of the season by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the league this season. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia had 27 hits, 17 RBI and 29 walks, posting a .452 OBP.

-Drew Avans singled, collected an RBI and scored a run to extend his on-base streak to 23 games. He has 17 hits and 21 walks during the streak that started July 4.

-Austin Gauthier finished with a second straight multi-hit night, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and scored a run. He has hit safely in four of his last five games (6x21).

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning, including two strikeouts. He threw 13 pitches (11 strikes) in his fourth game with Oklahoma City.

-El Paso scored four runs in the fifth inning, marking the seventh straight game OKC has surrendered an inning of three or more runs... OKC has now allowed at least six runs overall in six straight games (43 R).

Next Up: Oklahoma City returns home to open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On $2 Tuesdays, guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests aged 21 and older.

Tickets are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

