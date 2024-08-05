Aviators Win Series Finale, 21-5

August 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Summerlin, NV - The Aviators tallied 10 runs in the third frame on their way to a 21-5 victory over the Isotopes Sunday night at Las Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes dropped their 12th series of the year and fifth on the road. It's the club's third-straight series loss.

-Las Vegas' Ryan Noda, Jordan Diaz and Colby Thomas hit three-straight homers, the first back-to-back-to-back clouts allowed by the Isotopes since May 7, 2023, at Sugar Land (J.J. Mattijevic, Pedro Leon and Gare Kessinger).

-The Aviators Colby Thomas hit an inside-the-park homer, the 12th allowed in Isotopes history and second of the season (other: Round Rock's Trevor Hauver July 23).

-Max Muncy hit three homers on the night, the second time an opposing player has connected on three dingers in 2024 (other: Trey Swweney May 29 vs. Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes allowed 10 runs in the third inning, the most relented in one fame since surrendering 11 in the fifth inning to Sacramento July 30, 2023.

-Albuquerque yielded 21 runs on the night, the 21st time the club has allowed 20-plus runs in franchise history and second time this year (other: 21, vs. Oklahoma City April 25).

-The 16-run margin of defeat is the largest of the year and biggest since a 16-run loss May 7, 2023, vs. Sugar Land (24-8).

-Jordan Beck belted his seventh homer of the year and second in his last six games with Albuquerque. He also tallied his 12th multi-hit game of the year and second-straight.

-Elehuris Montero went hitless, ending his 13-game hitting streak, which was the longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League. He slashed .500/.581/.885 with two doubles, six homers, 13 RBI and nine multi-hit contests.

-Jaden Hill made his Isotopes and Triple-A debut tonight and allowed two runs over 1.0 inning on two hits, a walk and homer with three punchouts.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:35 pm against Sacramento at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Neither team has announced a starter.

