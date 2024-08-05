Looney Tunes Night, Dog Day and Fireworks Launch Aces Homestand

August 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces kick off their August promotional schedule with a six-game series against their Pacific Coast League rivals, the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field, beginning on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get ready for a series of interactive events at the ballpark, designed to thrill Aces fans of all ages. Micheladas de Reno, Dog Day, Fireworks Friday, and Looney Tunes Night are just a taste of the excitement that awaits at Greater Nevada Field!

The Aces will don specialty Looney Tunes uniforms featuring Toon Squad from Space Jam! Aces fans can show their support for the Reno Aces Foundation and win one-of-a-kind Aces memorabilia! Bid online at www.renoaces.com for the exclusive, on-field as the proceeds go directly to the Reno Aces Foundation, significantly impacting our community.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, August 10th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Looney Tunes Night

Saturday, August 11th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

What's up, Doc? It's Looney Tunes Night at Greater Nevada Field! Come out on August 10 for a night of fun, featuring a Bugs Bunny Bobblehead!

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net

Thursday, August 8th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo, and Juan 101.7

Tuesday, August 6th, vs. Tacoma Rainiers

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

August's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

August Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM:

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

