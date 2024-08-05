Aviators INF Jordan Díaz Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (July 29-August 4)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that infielder Jordan Díaz was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (July 29 - August 4). Díaz is the third Aviators player to receive the PCL Player of the Week in 2024! He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5) and outfielder Seth Brown (June 17-23).

The infielder appeared in five games against Albuquerque at Las Vegas Ballpark® from July 30 - August 4 and batted .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI. He recorded five straight multiple-hit games and homered in four straight: 2-for-5, 2 RBI (July 30); 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI (August 1); 2-for-5, double, HR, 2 RBI (August 2); 2-for-6, HR, 4 RBI, walk-off RBI double in the 11th inning (August 3); 3-for-4, double, HR, 3 RBI (August 4).

On the season, he has appeared in 77 games for Las Vegas and is batting .302 (88-for-291) with 16 doubles, triple, 17 home runs (tied for team lead) and 65 RBI (team leader). He was named the PCL June Player of the Month on July 3. He appeared in 22 games and batted .407 (35-for-86) with eight home runs and 25 RBI.

Díaz was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by Oakland on August 13, 2016. He has played in parts of two Major League seasons with the A's (2022-23). He has appeared in 105 career games and has batted .227 (73-for-321) with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 RBI. On May 9, 2023 at Yankee Stadium, he was 3-for-4, with three home runs and 4 RBI.

The Aviators, 54-53 overall and 17-15 in the second half, will embark on a six-game road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the first-place Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels (21-12), from Tuesday-Sunday, August 6-11.

