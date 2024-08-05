Ryan Gusto Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

August 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Following two brilliant outings last week, Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 30 through August 4 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Gusto's week can be found here.

Gusto started on Tuesday night and Sunday night at Dell Diamond in Sugar Land's series against the Round Rock Express. Between both outings, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing just seven hits over 14.0 scoreless innings of work with two walks and 12 strikeouts. For the week, Gusto led the Pacific Coast League in innings pitched and WHIP (0.64) and was tied for the second most strikeouts in the league.

In his start on Tuesday evening, Gusto retired the first eight hitters he faced and gave up just one hit in his first three innings. The righty allowed two hits in the fourth but got a caught stealing which sent him into a groove of another 10 in a row retired from the fourth inning into the seventh. With two outs in the seventh inning, Gusto walked his first batter of the night and hit another batter in a two-strike count before he was lifted, throwing 6.2 innings with just three hits and a walk while striking out six.

Facing Round Rock for a fifth time this season and second time in six days, Gusto was brilliant again on Sunday evening. The 25-year-old surrendered a single to the first batter he faced and had Dustin Harris reach on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first. The Round Rock outfielder stole second base but was left stranded at second base and was the only Round Rock player to reach scoring position against Gusto. He threw a first-pitch strike to 21 of the 24 batters that he faced and did not have a 2-0 count until the first batter of the seventh inning. Following Jonathan Ornelas' first-inning single, Gusto allowed just three more hits, all singles, and cancelled out two of them on double play balls, inducing three total twin killings on the night. After a double play by Sandro Fabian erased the only walk of the night for Gusto, he returned for the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out Sam Huff looking before being removed from the game. Gusto spun 7.1 shutout innings on Sunday night, a new career high for innings in a single game for the right hander and the longest outing in Space Cowboys franchise history.

Selected in the 11th round of the 2019 draft by the Houston Astros out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College, this is Gusto's third overall pitcher of the week honor of his career after being named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week on July 9 and August 13 last season with Double-A Corpus Christi. It is the 12th time in franchise history a Space Cowboys hurler has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week and the third time this season, joining RHP AJ Blubaugh (June 18-23) and RHP Blair Henley (May 21-26).

For the season, Gusto is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 21 outings, 19 starts, throwing 102.0 innings with 98 strikeouts. Among qualified starters in the Pacific Coast League, Gusto leads the league in ERA and is second in WHIP (1.34) and batting average against (.255), while sitting second in innings pitched and third in strikeouts. He was named the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July and has turned in three straight quality starts, part of a stretch where Gusto has made quality starts in six of his last seven outings since June 25.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.