March Concessions Job Fair Set

February 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Are you looking to work at the 2024 ALPB Ballpark of the year? We're hosting a job fair!

The Flying Boxcars are looking to fill positions including bartenders, suite attendants, concessions/cashier positions, food runners and culinary/back of house. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

The job fair will be held at Meritus Park on March 2nd, from 2-4 pm, and you may enter the park through our Baltimore/Summit entrance.

Please print and fill out an application to bring with you - https://flyingboxcars.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Boxcars-application-25.pdf

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.