March Concessions Job Fair Set
February 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Are you looking to work at the 2024 ALPB Ballpark of the year? We're hosting a job fair!
The Flying Boxcars are looking to fill positions including bartenders, suite attendants, concessions/cashier positions, food runners and culinary/back of house. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.
The job fair will be held at Meritus Park on March 2nd, from 2-4 pm, and you may enter the park through our Baltimore/Summit entrance.
Please print and fill out an application to bring with you - https://flyingboxcars.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Boxcars-application-25.pdf
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from February 12, 2025
- March Concessions Job Fair Set - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- 2025 Weekly Promos Announced - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Lancaster Stormers Home Renamed to Penn Medicine Park in New Community-Focused Partnership - Lancaster Stormers
- Revs Release 'LP-1' of Promotional Schedule - York Revolution
- Lew Ford Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team - Long Island Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Stories
- March Concessions Job Fair Set
- 2025 Weekly Promos Announced
- Boxcars to Host 2025 Anthem Auditions
- Boxcars to Host Open House, Team Store Sale
- Rhodes Return to Hagerstown